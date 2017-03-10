Edit ModuleShow Tags
Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup to Launch This May

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

After rumors swirled on social media last week, Reese’s brand has confirmed that it is launching a new product—Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup. It is a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup stuffed with crunchy, chocolate cookie bits. The confirmation brings an end to the online #Cupspiracy that started two weeks earlier, driving excitement and anticipation for the newest item.

“You could say this combination is ‘cuptivating,’” says Ryan Riess, senior brand manager, Reese’s brand. “Reese’s fanatics are one of a kind. They have a love and devotion to the brand that is unlike anything I have ever seen, and have been buzzing at the potential thought of a new innovation from the brand. We’re excited to finally let the secret out of the bag and end the #Cupspiracy, announcing the new Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup. You could say we crushed it!”

The new product will be available on shelves nationwide starting in May in both the standard two-cup 1.5-ounce size, with a suggested retail price of $1.09, and the king two-cup 2.8-ounce size, with a suggested retail price of $1.79. 

