Rojo’s Introduces New 5-Layer Dip

By Natalie Taylor

Rojo's, maker of refrigerated, restaurant-style salsas and dips, has introduced a new addition to its product portfolio—Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip.

"People love Rojo's for its use of real ingredients—and for always delivering on freshness and flavor," says Mark Miller, vice president of marketing at Simply Fresh Foods. "Our newest Layer Dip takes chips and dip to a whole new level of deliciousness, satisfying the need for both grab-and-go convenience and great taste. And like all our foods, Rojo's Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip features traditional Mexican flavors and homemade quality, just like you made it yourself."

Available in 20-ounce tubs, the new Layer Dip is gluten-free and stacked with five layers including:

  • Protein-packed black beans
  • Rojo's signature fresh corn, chili and black bean salsa
  • Hearty chorizo queso
  • Rich sour cream
  • Sharp cheddar cheese

Rojo's Black Bean, Corn & Chorizo 5-Layer Dip is available in the refrigerated section at Sam’s Club stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.98 per two 20-ounce tubs. 

