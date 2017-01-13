RubyFrost Apples Return to Produce Aisles for Limited Time

By Lindsey Wojcik

Crunch Time Apple Growers’ popular RubyFrost apples are arriving now at supermarkets across the United States. They will be available for a short time only, so the company is encouraging retailers and consumers to get them now.

According to Mark Russell, RubyFrost grower and marketing director, this year’s larger crop size means that RubyFrost will be in more stores of more retailers than ever. “We can’t wait to get these great apples back to their fans, and make lots of new fans,” says Russell.

To help move this year’s crop and generate returns, Crunch Time is offering its retail partners an extensive, multi-faceted marketing campaign. “We can activate a broad range of conventional and digital tools, including coupons and in-store sampling as well as high-graphic displays and point-of-sale materials,” Russell adds. “We don’t want anybody to miss out on this great winter apple.”

RubyFrost is known for its ruby red color, its sweet and tart flavors, and the modern crunch apple lovers demand. Robin Leous, Crunch Time’s business manager, has been receiving emails and calls from RubyFrost fans anxiously awaiting the apple’s return.

Created by the apple experts at Cornell University, RubyFrost is grown only by Crunch Time Apple Growers to exacting standards to ensure consumers have a great eating experience. Crunch Time’s 145 apple growers located throughout New York state began planting their orchards in 2011; the first apples arrived in supermarkets in 2013. Production has been increasing rapidly from year to year, as new orchards mature and bear more fruit.