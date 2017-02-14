Rushdi Foods Launches Ready-to-Use Organic Tahini

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Rushdi Foods Industries launched Mighty Sesame Co., a creamy, patent-pending tahini condiment in a ready-to-use, squeezable bottle.

Mighty Sesame Co. tahini is a healthy, superfood-derived mayonnaise alternative, made from just a single ingredient: sesame.

"Mighty Sesame Co. is the best alternative to egg-, dairy-, or mayonnaise-based dressings and dips," says Metalya Sivan, marketing manager for Rushdi Foods. "It's healthy, vegan, rich in vitamins and minerals, and a good source of plant protein. Rushdi produces the product according to the highest safety standards."

Mighty Sesame Co. is organic-certified by the USDA. Consumers can use the pure, smooth tahini in a range of recipes and options, without turning to preservatives, sugar, salt, or any artificial ingredients.

"Vegetarians, vegans, gluten-free consumers, and parents wanting to provide healthier plant-based options for their kids are always seeking alternatives to egg- or dairy-based dressings, dips, and spreads (such as mayonnaise)," notes Sivan. "The creamy texture of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provides consumers with a multi-purpose choice that's perfect for an active, busy lifestyle."

Just two tablespoons of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provide 6-grams of protein and 12 percent of daily calcium intake, making it ideal for vegans/vegetarians.

Rushdi developed a patented, automatic processing method to provide Mighty Sesame Co. its smooth texture, making it ready-to use without additional ingredients and allow it to blend easily with any flavor or extract, in a range of dishes from savory to sweet.

The high-protein, organic and vegan spread landed in 26 Whole Foods supermarkets in New York in January.