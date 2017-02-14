Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Rushdi Foods Launches Ready-to-Use Organic Tahini

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Rushdi Foods Industries launched Mighty Sesame Co., a creamy, patent-pending tahini condiment in a ready-to-use, squeezable bottle.

Mighty Sesame Co. tahini is a healthy, superfood-derived mayonnaise alternative, made from just a single ingredient: sesame.

"Mighty Sesame Co. is the best alternative to egg-, dairy-, or mayonnaise-based dressings and dips," says Metalya Sivan, marketing manager for Rushdi Foods. "It's healthy, vegan, rich in vitamins and minerals, and a good source of plant protein. Rushdi produces the product according to the highest safety standards."

Mighty Sesame Co. is organic-certified by the USDA. Consumers can use the pure, smooth tahini in a range of recipes and options, without turning to preservatives, sugar, salt, or any artificial ingredients. 

"Vegetarians, vegans, gluten-free consumers, and parents wanting to provide healthier plant-based options for their kids are always seeking alternatives to egg- or dairy-based dressings, dips, and spreads (such as mayonnaise)," notes Sivan. "The creamy texture of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provides consumers with a multi-purpose choice that's perfect for an active, busy lifestyle."

Just two tablespoons of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provide 6-grams of protein and 12 percent of daily calcium intake, making it ideal for vegans/vegetarians.

Rushdi developed a patented, automatic processing method to provide Mighty Sesame Co. its smooth texture, making it ready-to use without additional ingredients and allow it to blend easily with any flavor or extract, in a range of dishes from savory to sweet.

 The high-protein, organic and vegan spread landed in 26 Whole Foods supermarkets in New York in January.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

FDA Issues First New Rules Under Food Safety Modernization Act

State Garden Introduces Line of Conventional Cooking Greens

On Point: Here today, gone tomorrow

Nicorette Mini Lozenge

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags