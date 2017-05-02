SAVU Artesian Fijian Spring Water Hits Shelves

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SAVU water, a new Fijian bottled water from an artesian aquifer in a protected rainforest in the Namosi Highlands, has hit grocery shelves.

What sets SAVU water apart in the premium bottled water category is its soft and neutral taste and feel, resulting from the unique mineral profile the water develops as it slowly makes its way from pristine rainwater to the artesian aquifer located deep underground in the tropical Fijian rainforest, company officials say. As the water filters through the rocks to the aquifer, it naturally absorbs electrolytes, enriching it with minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The remote, protected Pacific Island source gives SAVU high silica levels, low minerality, and an exceptionally low nitrate level. SAVU is slightly alkaline with a typical pH of 7.8, an alkalinity that delivers a hint of sweetness that many consumers find desirable in mineral water, officials say.

The water is carefully and sustainably extracted from its artesian aquifer, untouched by man, and bottled right at the source into high-quality polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, deliberately chosen instead of glass bottles to eliminate the extreme amount of energy required to produce and ship glass bottles to such a remote location.

The bottles themselves and their caps are specially crafted to be fully recyclable and biodegradable, so should a bottle make its way to a landfill, it would biodegrade significantly faster than bottles from most other bottled water companies. Additionally, the certified-organic source is monitored on a daily basis and meets all FDA and AWBI standards.