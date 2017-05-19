Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Safe Catch Introduces Seasoned Tuna Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Safe Catch introduced a line of seasoned pure wild tuna featuring exotic spices. 

Traditionally, conventional flavored tuna is precooked, machine processed and made with artificial flavoring, fillers, preservatives, GMO vegetable broth and cooked again. As a result, many healthy omega-3s are lost, company officials say. Safe Catch tuna is hand cut and hand packed, and then slow cooked just once in the can to retain all Omega-3s, vitamins, minerals and flavor.

“We looked around and all we could find was cheap flavored tuna. We started over and created seasoned tuna the way a top chef would make it, with premium spices and real ingredients you can trust,” say founders Sean and Bryan.

The New Seasoned Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna Line includes:

Chili Lime – Chili pepper, lime, organic coconut palm sugar, orange peel, cumin and a touch of avocado oil

Garlic Herb – Garlic, basil, black pepper, oregano, rosemary, onion, orange peel, chili pepper and a touch of avocado oil.

Citrus Pepper – Lemon, black pepper, celery seed, lemon peel, garlic, onion, parsley and a touch of avocado oil.

Cajun – All natural paprika, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, thyme, oregano, onion and a touch of avocado oil.

Tandoori – Coriander, cumin, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, paprika and a touch of avocado oil.

Habanero Mint – Ancho chili, habanero, onion, paprika, cayenne, garlic, coconut palm sugar, spearmint and a touch of avocado oil.

“We source gourmet spices and real ingredients for purity and transparency. To enhance the spices, we add a touch of pure avocado oil, which is full of healthy fats, omegas and micronutrients,” Sean and Bryan say.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

McCormick Celebrates 125 Years with “Flavor of Together” Program

Alto-Shaam Adds Two

Grimmway Farms Focuses on Building Brand Ambassadors with Social Media Promotions

Yoplait Frozen Yogurt Now in Stores

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags