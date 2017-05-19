Safe Catch Introduces Seasoned Tuna Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Safe Catch introduced a line of seasoned pure wild tuna featuring exotic spices.

Traditionally, conventional flavored tuna is precooked, machine processed and made with artificial flavoring, fillers, preservatives, GMO vegetable broth and cooked again. As a result, many healthy omega-3s are lost, company officials say. Safe Catch tuna is hand cut and hand packed, and then slow cooked just once in the can to retain all Omega-3s, vitamins, minerals and flavor.

“We looked around and all we could find was cheap flavored tuna. We started over and created seasoned tuna the way a top chef would make it, with premium spices and real ingredients you can trust,” say founders Sean and Bryan.

The New Seasoned Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna Line includes:

Chili Lime – Chili pepper, lime, organic coconut palm sugar, orange peel, cumin and a touch of avocado oil

Garlic Herb – Garlic, basil, black pepper, oregano, rosemary, onion, orange peel, chili pepper and a touch of avocado oil.

Citrus Pepper – Lemon, black pepper, celery seed, lemon peel, garlic, onion, parsley and a touch of avocado oil.

Cajun – All natural paprika, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, thyme, oregano, onion and a touch of avocado oil.

Tandoori – Coriander, cumin, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, paprika and a touch of avocado oil.

Habanero Mint – Ancho chili, habanero, onion, paprika, cayenne, garlic, coconut palm sugar, spearmint and a touch of avocado oil.

“We source gourmet spices and real ingredients for purity and transparency. To enhance the spices, we add a touch of pure avocado oil, which is full of healthy fats, omegas and micronutrients,” Sean and Bryan say.