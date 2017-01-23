Saffron Road Expands Plant-Based Protein Snack Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Saffron Road is expanding its plant-based protein snack line with the addition of innovative new ChickBean Crisps – a baked snack made with high-protein lentils, yellow peas, garbanzo (chickpea) and sweet potato flours.

Like all Saffron Road products, the ChickBean Crisps were created with the utmost commitment to quality, transparency and taste to capitalize on the growing popularity of clean label better-for-you snacks, company officials say. They are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and since they’re primarily made from legumes, each one ounce serving of Saffron Road ChickBean Crisps contains four grams of protein, two grams of fiber and only a few grams of fat – making them a unique find in the snack aisle.

“Saffron Road’s new ChickBean Crisps are right on trend for today’s snack consumer. Their low-fat, protein rich, high fiber attributes are the perfect on-the-go snacking option.” says Jack Acree, Executive Vice President of Saffron Road.

Initially, the snacks come in three flavors, Sea Salt, White Cheddar, Zesty Ranch, and all are certified Halal, OU Kosher, and Gluten Free. Additionally, these new Crisps are soy free and are in the process of being Non-GMO Project Verified.

Plant-based nutrition is an essential component of the natural and organic industry. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are quickly gaining attention as nutritionally superior value-added foods and ingredients, based on their nutritious, sustainable, gluten-free, and Non-GMO attributes.

“We are thrilled to add these delicious new snack products to our portfolio,” says Adnan Durrani, founder and CEO of Saffron Road. “At Saffron Road, we believe in journeys that can provide better experiences in life. For adventurous eaters who are curious about different foods from around the world made from clean and nutritious ingredients, the ChickBean Crisps are a very innovative addition to our high protein, plant-based snack portfolio.”

The ChickBean Crisps are launching nationally this month and will initially be available at Whole Foods Market® for the suggested retail price of $3.99.