Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Sam’s Club has launched its “Meals from Members” campaign to support Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization in the U.S. The nationwide campaign will help fight hunger by securing up to 2.5 million meals on behalf of local Feeding America member food banks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 42 million people in the U.S. are food insecure, including more than 13 million children. With Feeding America, Sam’s Club will work to help families and individuals facing hunger gain access to a balanced meal and the food they need. One in seven people in communities across the country receive help through the Feeding America network of 200 food banks each year.

Through “Meals from Members,” Sam’s Club members can help secure 12 meals for their local Feeding America network food bank every time they purchase a select product from the participating suppliers and redeem their purchases online at www.SamsClub.com/GiveMeals. Sam’s Club members can also participate by sending a text message with their zip code to have 12 meals routed to their local food bank. Four major supplier partners have joined the campaign – General Mills, Nissin, Nature Nate’s Natural and Prego – providing members with 14 different products to purchase to help generate a donation.

“This campaign builds upon the long-standing commitment of our club members in support of causes that strengthen their local communities,” says Rob Burns, vice president of Sam’s Club dry grocery. “We’re proud to work alongside Feeding America, an organization that sets the standard in our country when it comes to tackling the issues of hunger in the United States. Together, we can make the strongest possible impact in the lives of the millions of adults and children who deal with the issue of food insecurity in the communities where we operate our clubs.”

Sam’s Club members will be able to purchase from a list of participating items including, but not limited to, Cheerios, Nature Valley, Prego, Cup O-Noodles and Nature Nates Honey. From February 28 to March 31, there are two easy ways for members to give back to a local Feeding America food bank:

Purchase: Purchase qualifying item(s) from participating suppliers at Sam’s Club and go online to www.SamsClub.com/GiveMeals to redeem their purchases and route the meals to their local food bank by zip code.

Text: Text ‘Meals’ to 35350 and enter their zip code to have a donation sent to their local food bank. Participants can text a donation from their phone number one time.

“There are families in every community across the country that are challenged consistently to provide balanced meals for their household,” says Diana Aviv, CEO at Feeding America. “With millions of families in the U.S. facing hunger, this is a critical time for our network to collaborate with other advocates for hunger relief to help provide support for people in need. Support from programs like ‘Meals from Members’ brings much-needed awareness and an opportunity for anyone to join the fight to end hunger in America.”