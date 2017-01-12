San Francisco Salt Company Launches New Salt Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

San Francisco Salt Company will launch Herbs De Provence and Ghost Pepper flavored salts at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. The new specialty food products will be available for tasting at booth number 1188.

Herbs De Provence is an inspiration taken from Southeast France. It combines the flavors of dried thyme, savory, marjoram, rosemary, oregano, and dried herbs. The classic French seasoning pairs best with potatoes, breads, pastas, poultry, sea food, and more, company officials say.

Inspired from the Indian states, the Ghost Pepper spicy salt pairs well with red meats, and can be used to enhance condiments. Both salts will be making their initial debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show.

The rest of the gourmet salt line will also be available for tasting at the show. Consumers can sample the new Smoked Sea Salts as well as the classics, including Himalayan Salt, Chili Lime Salt, French Grey Salt and more.

“With our new branding and packing, last year’s Fancy Food Show was a huge success for us. This year, we are aiming to continue with that success through the several new and unique flavors we have added,” says Lee Williamson, CEO and President of San Francisco Salt Company. “We are excited to launch our newest flavors Ghost Pepper and Herbs De Provence and provide a tasting experience for attendees.”