Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Sargento Foods Launches Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Sargento Foods launched Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks. This new product combines the savory flavors of natural cheese with sweet ingredients like dried fruits and dark chocolate. The four Sweet Balanced Breaks Snack varieties feature 5-7 grams of protein and fewer than 200 calories per serving.

"We have been thrilled with the response to Balanced Breaks Snacks, and we wanted to give our loyal fans even more variety and convenience in their snacks," says Ryan Hemsing, director of marketing for the Sargento Foods Consumer Products Division. "The Sweet Balanced Breaks line lets people embrace their sweet side with the perfect balance of indulgence and real goodness."

The tempting new combinations are:

  • Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raisins, Sea-Salted Roasted Almonds and Greek Yogurt-Flavored Drops
  • Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Banana Chips and Dark Chocolate Chunks
  • Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raspberry Flavored Dried Cranberries, Graham Crackers and Milk Chocolate Chunks
  • Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries and Dark Chocolate-Coated Peanuts

Sargento Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks are available in packages of three 1.5-ounce snacks for a suggested retail price of $3.69.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Spectacular Schnucks

Gone to the Dogs (and Cats)

Target Expands Fresh Food Selection

Suppliers Unite for a Sustainable Future

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags