Sargento Foods Launches Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Sargento Foods launched Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks. This new product combines the savory flavors of natural cheese with sweet ingredients like dried fruits and dark chocolate. The four Sweet Balanced Breaks Snack varieties feature 5-7 grams of protein and fewer than 200 calories per serving.

"We have been thrilled with the response to Balanced Breaks Snacks, and we wanted to give our loyal fans even more variety and convenience in their snacks," says Ryan Hemsing, director of marketing for the Sargento Foods Consumer Products Division. "The Sweet Balanced Breaks line lets people embrace their sweet side with the perfect balance of indulgence and real goodness."

The tempting new combinations are:

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raisins, Sea-Salted Roasted Almonds and Greek Yogurt-Flavored Drops

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Banana Chips and Dark Chocolate Chunks

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Raspberry Flavored Dried Cranberries, Graham Crackers and Milk Chocolate Chunks

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries and Dark Chocolate-Coated Peanuts

Sargento Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks are available in packages of three 1.5-ounce snacks for a suggested retail price of $3.69.