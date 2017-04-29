Setton Farms Introduces New Pistachio Chewy Bites Packaging

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.- the maker of Setton Farms Pistachio Chewy Bites based in California’s Central Valley- launched new packaging for its Pistachio + Cranberry Chewy Bites.

The new packaging better highlights that Pistachio Chewy Bites are Non GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, vegan, dairy free, Kosher, Heart Healthy and packed with 7g protein per serving. The large window on the front and back showcases the whole pistachios and cranberries in each bar.

“We are so excited to launch our new Pistachio Chewy Bites packaging into retail,” says Setton Farms COO, Mia Cohen. “We are dedicated to making healthy and nutritious food. By adding a larger window, along with more pronounced copy on the front of the packaging, consumers can easily see that Pistachio Chewy Bites are real food snacks.”

The new packaging will debut in grocery stores across the country beginning in June 2017 to coincide with the launch of Setton Farms’ newest product, Pistachio + Blueberry Infused Cranberry with Coconut Chewy Bites which is also featured in the new packaging.