Shoprite Introduces “No Antibiotics Ever” Rotisserie Chicken

By Natalie Taylor

ShopRite has launched its new rotisserie-style, cage-free chicken raised without the use of antibiotics, ever. The chicken is part of ShopRite’s growing commitment to offering customers convenient better-for-you meal solutions that meet their needs and fit their busy lifestyles.

Developed in partnership with Perdue Farms and marketed under the “ShopRite Kitchen” by PERDUE label, the chicken is the first offering of its kind available at all ShopRite stores.

“We’re proud to be bringing this unique product to market,” says Geoffrey Wexler, vice president, food service division at ShopRite, who reports that the National Chicken Council estimates that 900 million rotisserie chickens are sold each year in the U.S. “We know our customers are looking for products that they can feel good about serving their families and we believe this chicken, raised entirely without antibiotics on an all-vegetarian diet, is in line with the changing health and wellness needs of our shoppers. Rotisserie chicken is a great, protein-packed, grab-and-go product that grows in popularity each year,” he says.

The chicken is the latest in a new range of products recently debuted by ShopRite that address changing customer needs and buying preferences. In December, ShopRite introduced its new Wholesome Pantry line, a private label line featuring hundreds of food products that are free from artificial preservatives, colors and additives.

“Perdue has long been a valued partner of ShopRite, and we look forward to working together and continuing to provide delicious new options for our customers,” says Wexler. “We’re confident our shoppers will find this new rotisserie chicken a terrific way to create balanced meals their entire family will enjoy.”