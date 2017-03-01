Shuman Produce To Unveil New Products at Southern Exposure

By Natalie Taylor

As a year-round grower and shipper of RealSweet brand sweet onions, Shuman Produce plans to showcase its upcoming Vidalia onion season at the 2017 Southern Exposure in Orlando, Fla., available to retailers from late April-August. The expanding family business will also spotlight its new product offerings—sweet potatoes and Georgia-grown broccoli.

“We are currently in our second growing season of broccoli and plan to have some on display, along with some images from the field and harvest. Shuman Produce is also excited about promoting its sweet potato program even more in 2017,” says John Shuman, president of Shuman Produce.

Shuman Produce is has had a long partnership with the Southeast Produce Council and serves as a Gold sponsor for the 2017 conference and expo. “We are looking forward to building stronger relationships and sharing our story of family, farms and legacy,” adds Shuman.

In addition to highlighting its products, Shuman Produce will also be introducing its “How to Speak Southern 2.0” campaign. After tremendous success in 2015, this marketing promotion will once again highlight the uniqueness of Southern living. Throughout the Vidalia onion season, Shuman Produce will share new videos, recipes, grower stories and even a quiz to engage consumers and test their true knowledge of the South.

Shuman Produce will be at booth #400 at SEPC Southern Exposure in Orlando, Fla.