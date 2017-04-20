Side Delights Launches New Athletic Promotional Program

By Natalie Taylor

Fresh Solutions Network has launched the Side Delights Athletic Performance promotion, targeting athletes and sports fans. The theme, “Potatoes Fuel Performance,” promotes potatoes’ taste, nutritional value and ability to positively impact athletic performance.

The program provides shoppers with information on potato nutrition as well as pre- and post-workout recipes via QR code links to Performance Magazine on the Side Delights website nutrition page. The program features four major sports themes: football, basketball, soccer and baseball.

“Big game days, such as the World Cup, World Series, March Madness and the Super Bowl, have become not just sporting events, but eating occasions,” says Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “As a recent Forbes article stated, ‘The Super Bowl is to the food industry what Christmas is to retailers.’ We are leveraging the excitement and energy around these events with promotions and merchandising that will encourage shoppers to purchase potatoes and other nutritious ingredients for home celebrations.”

The Side Delights Athletic Performance promotion is supported with in-store point-of-purchase, such as shelf talkers, product merchandiser with custom header cards and new floor bins, which can be displayed strategically throughout the store. Triou says, “Research shows that when potatoes are merchandised in secondary displays outside of the produce department, overall potato category sales increase by nearly 16 percent, featured item sales increase by 78 percent and the total basket ring is 2 percent higher. We are providing retailers with the tools to help increase sales.” Additional awareness will be created across social media with website, Facebook and Twitter postings.