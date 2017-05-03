Side Delights Launches New Food Blogger Challenge

By Natalie Taylor

Side Delights, the creator of the microwaveable potato bag line, Side Delights Steamables, has launched a new food blogger influencer marketing program. Side Delights is building on its successful food blogger collective to share unique branded potato recipes. The last challenge, #MashItOrSmashIt, resulted in new recipes for the weeknight cook featuring Side Delights Steamables potatoes garnering nearly 2 million impressions in the 30 days following the challenge.

This new challenge leverages the trending popularity of potato salads. The #potatosaladredux program, executed throughout the month of April, includes potato salad recipes, which are low in fat and calories and feature Side Delights Steamables potatoes.

“Making Side Delights Steamables potatoes an integral ingredient to a green salad or adding a healthy twist to a traditional potato salad emphasizes the performance potatoes deliver across a range of potato salad options,” says Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “#potatosaladredux challenged bloggers to come up with innovative recipes such as the French potato salad with warm bacon vinaigrette, from Sabrina Modelle at The Tomato Tart.”

The program engages relationships with food bloggers, home cooks and food influencers who are using potatoes and sharing their recipes through the bloggers’ social media channels. The blogger posts and photos will link to the Side Delights website and will use the hashtag #potatosaladredux. The #potatosaladredux program will be amplified with social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, increasing the impressions and awareness.

As an added benefit, retailers stocking Side Delights Steamables will benefit from the impact the brand has on their transaction averages. Shopping baskets that include a Side Delights Steamables potato purchase average nearly twice the register ring of a basket with any produce, $108 versus $56, respectively. Retailers can accelerate sales even more by locating Side Delights Steamables potatoes in high traffic areas near complementary meal items such as rotisserie chicken and fresh prepared entrées, as well as adjacent to the fresh meat, poultry and seafood sections.