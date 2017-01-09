Siete Family Foods Launches Grain Free Tortilla Chips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Siete Family Foods, purveyor of grain-free Mexican food, will showcase its newest launch of grain free tortilla chips at booth 861 at Winter Fancy Foods.

Made with cassava flour, avocado oil, and other real food ingredients, the chips come in three classic flavor varieties: Sea Salt, Nacho, and Lime. All three varieties of Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified, and are completely free of corn, wheat, rice, beans, soy, and dairy. The chips are also paleo and vegan-friendly.

The Austin-based healthy Mexican food company created the new product line in response to demand from its customer base, company officials say.

“We’re excited to share our new grain free tortilla chips with families across the country who have grown to love our grain free tortillas,” says Veronica Garza, co-founder and president of Siete Family Foods. “We were humbled by the overwhelming positive response from our customers after we launched our tortilla line, and we’ve received numerous messages and emails sharing that our products have been genuinely life-changing for individuals and families. That’s why we started Siete in the first place, and that’s what motivates us to keep making Mexican food that is worth sharing.”

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips will be available for purchase at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide starting January 2017 (SRP $4.99). Siete Family Foods will be serving samples of the grain free tortilla chips, in addition to the brand’s existing line of grain free tortillas at Winter Fancy Foods from January 22-24 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.