Silver Spring Debuts Updated Mustard Packaging

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Silver Spring Foods introduced what company officials call "the first ever Deli-Style Mustard in a gusseted pouch."

"It's perfect for on-the-go mealtime activities like picnics, boating and tailgating," officials say.

The easy-pour gusseted pouch creates a consistent and steady pour of mustard, in a format with high visibility on the shelf. The durable pouch provides differentiation in packaging and creates new for consumers. It also provides less waste and stays fresh longer after opening.

The mustard has a SRP is $1.39 and can be found in the condiment section most supermarkets.