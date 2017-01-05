Simply Eight Debuts Junkless Chewy Granola Bar Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Simply Eight, maker of JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars and Crispy Crunchy cookies, introduced two new flavors to its minimally processed product line: Cinnamon Roll and 100 percent real Strawberries Chewy Granola Bars.

“More and more consumers are in search of delicious, clean foods made with simple, real ingredients,” says Simply Eight founder Ernie Pang. “By crafting new back-to-basics snacks without any artificial junk, we’re proud to be ‘retrovating’ classic favorites for busy families.”

The two new flavors of JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars join the company’s product line of Chocolate Chip and Peanut Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars and Crispy Crunchy Cookies.

All of Simply Eight’s products are clean ingredient foods that are non-GMO Project Verified and free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup. JUNKLESS bars and cookies are made with no more than eight familiar kitchen pantry ingredients.

JUNKLESS snacks are sold on Amazon and are available in select Spartan, HyVee, Safeway-Albertsons, Jewel, Kroger stores, and coming soon to select ShopRite stores in New York and New Jersey and Lucky Supermarkets in Northern California.