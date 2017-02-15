SkinnyPop Launches Microwave Popcorn and Popcorn Cakes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SkinnyPop Popcorn, anchor brand to Amplify Snack Brands, is extending into new categories. New SkinnyPop Popcorn Cakes, Popcorn Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn are rolling out nationwide this month.

"Amplify and our anchor brand, SkinnyPop Popcorn, are always looking for innovative ways to bring variety and delicious taste to better-for-you snacking categories," says Amplify Snack Brands president and chief executive officer Tom Ennis. "We're excited to leverage SkinnyPop Popcorn's strong brand equity, quality, better-for-you product attributes and best-in-class brand loyalty to expand our family of brands. Retail partner and consumer response to these new products has been extremely positive and we are excited about their future potential as we continue to grow and innovate our SkinnyPop product portfolio."

New SkinnyPop Microwave Popcorn comes in a chemical-free lined pop-up box that creates a no-mess eating experience. SkinnyPop offers in-demand benefits—including easy-to-pronounce ingredient lists and Gluten-Free, Non-GMO and Whole Grain certifications—in a whole new way.

"These exciting product lines are natural extensions for a disruptive and beloved brand like SkinnyPop," says Ennis. "We know our simple, transparent and great-tasting ingredients can evolve these categories—the same way they did ready-to-eat popcorn. We're looking forward to sharing other innovations yet to come in 2017 and beyond."

SkinnyPop Popcorn Cakes come in Sea Salt, Maple Brown Sugar and White Cheddar flavors and are packaged in individual serving sizes to maintain freshness. SkinnyPop Popcorn Mini Cakes are available in three flavors including: Sea Salt, Cinnamon and Sugar, and Sharp Cheddar. SkinnyPop Microwave Popcorn comes in Sea Salt and Butter flavors.