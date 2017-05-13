Small Batch Craft Pork Rind Brand Debuts Better-for-You Snack at Harris Teeter

By Natalie Taylor

Southern Recipe Small Batch, an authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack brand, has introduced its better-for-you product line to Harris Teeter. Beginning mid-June, the product, designed specifically for Millennial consumers, will be available to consumers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Florida.

Featuring high quality ingredients reimagined with new flavors and a manufacturing process to produce one of the nation’s first lines of authentic small batch pork rinds, is available at suggested retail price of $3.99 for each 4-ounce bag.

Launching into Harris Teeter stores is Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper, Korean Kimchi BBQ, Spicy Dill and Pineapple Ancho Chile flavors. The authentic recipe for Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds attains the texture and genuine small batch flavor consumers crave, with a fraction of the guilt, according to company officials. By popping each rind in heart-healthy sunflower oil and dusting it with bold spices and flavor blends, every 4-ounce bag of pork rinds offers a snack with the taste of indulgence and eight grams of protein. Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds are gluten free, low carb and promise big taste.

“Offering Southern Recipe Small Batch in Harris Teeter allows our East Coast consumers a new way to love pork rinds,” says Mark Singleton, vice president of marketing at Rudolph Foods. “Our craft-made take on the traditional pork rind has continued to excite consumers in the South. Now, we’re making this Southern snack more accessible with an edgy look and clean ingredients that are just naturally better for you. It’s a different kind of rind!”