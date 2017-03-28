Edit ModuleShow Tags
Smithfield Launches Baked Apple Spiral Sliced Ham

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Smithfield has introduced its latest product, the Baked Apple Spice Spiral Sliced Ham, just in time for Easter. The new ham, part of Smithfield’s premium Smokehouse Reserve line, contains a unique two-part glaze to enhance and lock in the rich apple spice flavor, creating a warm crust.

The Smithfield Smokehouse Reserve Baked Apple Spice Spiral Sliced Ham comes pre-sliced and is Applewood smoked, instead of Smithfield’s traditional method of smoking hams with hickory.

The product is available at Kroger, Meijer and select Walmart stores for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per pound.

