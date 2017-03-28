Smithfield Launches Baked Apple Spiral Sliced Ham

By Natalie Taylor

Smithfield has introduced its latest product, the Baked Apple Spice Spiral Sliced Ham, just in time for Easter. The new ham, part of Smithfield’s premium Smokehouse Reserve line, contains a unique two-part glaze to enhance and lock in the rich apple spice flavor, creating a warm crust.

The Smithfield Smokehouse Reserve Baked Apple Spice Spiral Sliced Ham comes pre-sliced and is Applewood smoked, instead of Smithfield’s traditional method of smoking hams with hickory.

The product is available at Kroger, Meijer and select Walmart stores for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per pound.