Snack Factory Introduces New Produce Line

By Natalie Taylor

Snack Factory, the maker of Pretzel Crisps, has introduced its new produce line, featuring Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks.

Created from real fruit and vegetables, light and crispy Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks are gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified and free from added sugars and preservatives. Both better-for-you snacks can be found in the produce, natural or dried fruit sections of grocery stores nationwide.

The Fruit Sticks line is made with 100-percent Washington State apples and is available in three flavors: Apple, Apple Cinnamon and Apple Strawberry.

The Veggie Sticks line is made with real vegetables as the first ingredient and is available in Snap Pea and Peas & Carrots varieties.

Snack Factory is known for its commitment to creating innovative, clean snacks, starting with its signature flat pretzel, and has continued through its entire snack portfolio. The Produce Line snacks are a versatile option for all ages and occasions, including lunch boxes, desk drawers or on the go.