Sneaky Chef Foods Introduces Fruit Spreads

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Sneaky Chef Foods introduced a line of fruit spreads. Available in wild flavors Cherry Vanilla Pop, Blue Razz Berry, Caramel Apple, Watermelon Slice and Grape-licious and Red Razz Berry, each jar of Sneaky Chef Fruit Spread contains three hidden veggies - carrot, beet and sweet potato.

All Sneaky Chef Fruit Spreads are all-natural, certified GMO-free, and are produced in a nut-free facility. They are also free from artificial colors and flavors, contain no high fructose corn syrup and are soy, gluten and dairy free.

“Jelly is a traditional favorite for so many things, but unfortunately most on the market today contain little real fruit and many artificial flavors and colors, fillers and high-fructose corn syrup,” says Missy Chase Lapine, founder of Sneaky Chef Foods. “That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce my new Sneaky Chef Fruit Spreads! They are so delicious your kids (and you) will never notice you’re sneaking in the veggies!”