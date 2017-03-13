Snikiddy Puffs Debuts Non-GMO Puffed Snacks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Snikiddy is launching two on-trend puffed snack lines – Organic Cheese Puffs and Purple Corn Puffs . The Organic Cheese Puffs are available in two flavors including Grilled Cheese and Mac & Cheese, while the Purple Corn Puffs tout flavors like Sea Salt and White Cheddar. Both puffed varieties are made in peanut and tree nut free facilities.

“Our new puffed snacks mark a fun new direction for Snikiddy,” says Mary Schulman, founder and vice president of strategy at Snikiddy. “Our mission has always been to provide delicious and wholesome snacks to families that they can feel good about eating, and our exciting new varieties expand beyond that mission. Now we can give kids and adults alike an organic snack for the first time ever with our Organic Cheese Puffs, and our new puffed corn snacks are the first non-GMO corn snacks we’ve introduced – both in kid-approved flavors and parent-approved ingredients.”

In addition to being USDA Organic, Snikiddy’s Organic Cheese Puffs are vegetarian, Certified Gluten Free and OUD Kosher. Made entirely with non-GMO ingredients, the new products contain zero grams of trans fats and are made with no nuts, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils.

Purple Corn Puffs are also Certified Gluten Free and OUD Kosher, and are made with no nuts, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and contain zero grams of trans fat.

The new puffed snacks are delicious alternatives to greasy snacks and will launch in retailers this year with a retail price of $3.29-$3.49.