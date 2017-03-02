Soul Sprout Unveils Almond Butter Power Bites and Big Bites

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Soul Sprout is expanding its portfolio of clean grab-and-go snacks with the addition of Almond Butter Power Bites and Almond Butter Big Bites, debuting at Natural Products Expo West March 9-12, 2017. The new snack lines are USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, and will be available online in March. Attendees of the show are invited to receive an exclusive first look and taste samples at booth #3307.

“More people than ever before are embracing plant-based diets and clean eating but it can be a struggle to get enough protein throughout the day, especially when on-the-go,” says Matt Fuller, CEO of Soul Sprout. “Artificial preservatives and chemicals don’t cut it for today’s clean eaters who are savvy and demand ingredient transparency. With these two innovations, we’re offering new ways for busy consumers – whether you’re a young working professional, mom or athlete – to choose plant-based protein by making it easy, delicious and convenient. We wanted to combine the power of organic sprouted ingredients with plant-based protein to make a one-of-a-kind snack that’ll stand out at the grocery store.”

The new products include: Almond Butter Power Bites –available in two sweet flavors, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, the bites retail for $1.99; and Almond Butter Big Bites – retailing for $1.79 these 1-ounce bites come in Cacao Almond and Cinnamon;

The new snacks are comprised of sprouted nuts and seeds, and are free from gluten, dairy, peanuts and refined sugar. Soul Sprout uses a variety of proprietary methods called Accelerated Nutrition that starts with the process of “sprouting,” which allows certain nutrients to become more bioavailable for the body to absorb the nutrients more readily.