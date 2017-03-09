Sprout Foods Debuts Organic Baby and Toddler Purees and Snacks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Sprout Foods launched its line of plant-based food products, including the category's first plant-based protein baby food purees and plant-powered toddler snack. The launch at Natural Products Expo West, Booth #5506 is part of Sprout's investment in the fast-growing plant-based food trend and the company's ongoing focus on innovation, company officials say.

"Nearly 1/3 of babies aged 9 to 24 months do not eat vegetables on a given day, but plant-based food has the potential to change that," says Rick Klauser, CEO at Sprout Foods. "As concerns about health and sustainability drive more consumers to seek plant-based diets, we recognized an opportunity to apply this trend to organic infant and all family nutrition. Millennials want to provide their growing babies and toddlers with nutrient-dense food, while also introducing them to a variety of flavors and textures early on. Sprout's plant-based baby food purees and toddler snacks were designed just for them. Plant-powered is an area we will continue to innovate and expand on this year in order to provide families with the best in organic nutrition."

Sprout's new plant-powered products include:

• Sprout Stage 3 Plant-based Protein Baby Food Purees – These Stage three (8 months and up) purees are a protein alternative to meat and dairy-based products, and offer 3-grams of protein and 2-grams of fiber from organic chickpeas, lentils, and beans. Available in three varieties (Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates, Pumpkin Apple Red Lentil with Cinnamon, and Sweet Pea Carrot Corn & White Bean) in 4-ounce pouches with twist-off, re-sealable caps.

• Sprout Power Pak – Made from 100 percent plant-based nutrients, Sprout Power Pak purees contain no chemical fortification. Sprout's proprietary Superblend (coconut milk, navy beans, chia, dates) provides essential nutrients for toddlers, including 3-grams of protein, 3-grams of fiber, a full serving of fruit, and omega 3 from chia. Available in four varieties (Kiwi Banana & Spinach, Tropical Fusion, Apple Apricot & Strawberry, and Strawberry Banana & Butternut Squash) in 4-ounce pouches with twist-off, re-sealable caps.

• Sprout Organic Curlz – Curlz are gluten-free, non-GMO, and offer a curly, crunchy texture for toddlers learning to pick up and self-feed. Unlike some baby food brands that use artificial flavors and preservatives, Sprout Organic Curlz use organic rosemary to maintain freshness, and contain no added or artificial flavors, preservatives, concentrates, or sugars. Available in 1.48 ounce canisters in Broccoli, White Cheddar, and Sweet Potato & Cinnamon varieties.