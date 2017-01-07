StarKist Signs Actress Candace Cameron Bure on as Brand Spokesperson

By Lindsey Wojcik

Candace Cameron Bure, star of Full House and Fuller House, will serve as StarKist's newest spokesperson. Bure, alongside StarKist's iconic mascot Charlie the Tuna, will share the spotlight as they feature StarKist Tuna and Salmon Creations line of single-serve pouches as part of a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle.

"I grew up eating StarKist products, and it's a brand that I continue to trust and enjoy today," says Bure. "When I was younger, the individual cans were my go-to staple when I packed my own lunch. Today, as a working mom of three growing kids, StarKist pouches are a great, convenient source of protein that is packed with nutrients to keep my whole family fueled and focused. I am honored to team up with a brand that has continued their commitment to bringing healthy foods to families everywhere, including mine."

To kick off the partnership, Bure will be featured prominently in StarKist's multimedia campaigns, including two 15-second on-the-go television commercials showcasing how she eats, snacks and keeps healthy with her busy schedule. Each television spot will focus on how StarKist Creations can be enjoyed straight from the pouch to fuel Bure's day of being an actress, producer, and most importantly, a mom. In addition, Bure will be featured in a national public relations campaign, digital and social media, where Bure will be sharing her own personal health tips including quick and easy recipes featuring her favorite StarKist products along with recommendations to achieving a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle.

"We are big supporters of Candace and know that she has an incredible fan-base that ranges from Millennials to Baby Boomers," says Andy Mecs, director of marketing and innovation at StarKist Co. "These fans not only grew up with Candace, but also with Charlie the Tuna. It's an incredible opportunity to partner the two icons together. Both Candace and our brand are focused on a healthy lifestyle, so we're thrilled to have her on board to help represent the way people enjoy seafood with our innovative, convenient pouch products available in various flavors."

As the brand spokesperson for StarKist, Bure will represent StarKist Creations products, including Salmon Creations in Lemon Dill and Mango Chipotle, as well as Tuna Creations flavors: Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Spicy, Ranch, Hickory Smoked and, her personal favorite, Hot Buffalo Style.