Stemilt Releases 5 River Islands Cherries Brand

By Natalie Taylor

Stemilt Growers has released a new and exclusive brand of high quality cherries that will hit produce shelves in late May. 5 River Islands cherries are hand picked in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region. The new brand provides retailers with a unique story to share with shoppers in order to highlight the special locale these premium cherries come from, according to company officials.

A region rich with nutrient packed soils, clean waters and warm California sunshine, the Delta is composed of 1,100 square miles of sloughs and islands, and is the junction point of the state’s two main rivers, the Sacramento and the San Joaquin, and three smaller rivers, Mokelumne, Cosumnes and Calaveras Rivers. This region acts as the state’s main water source and is the end point for the Sierra Nevada snowmelt. The Delta has long been considered an agricultural gem.

“Cherries are an impulse purchase and merchandising the fruit in unique ways is key to category success,” says Roger Pepperl, marketing director, Stemilt. “Shoppers are seeking stories about where their food is grown, and the Delta region is primed to feed that desire. It’s a beautiful locale with rich soils and the right climate for producing dessert tasting cherries.”

Consumer awareness and desire for understanding and knowing where their food comes from has increased significantly over the past decade. In fact, according to a global survey conducted by Trace One, 91 percent of consumers say it is important to them to know where their food comes from, but 62 percent say they are not provided enough information about what is in their food and where it comes from.

“Brands like 5 River Islands not only feed shoppers what they want in terms of a high-quality product, but they also help retailers build trust with their shoppers, says Pepperl. “This brand delivers quality fruit consistently and a memorable story so that shoppers have a great eating experience and return to your store for more cherries.”

5 River Islands cherries are available for a short time and in limited volumes for 2017, although Stemilt anticipates increased availability in future years as more fruit comes into production in this locale. The primary variety of 5 River Islands cherries is Lapin, which grows exceptionally well in the Delta region, according to company officials. Stemilt anticipates packing large sizes and sweet, dessert qualities under this brand from late May to mid-June. 5 River Islands cherries will be available in clamshells, pouch bags and high graphic euro-boxes.

“The high quality fruit featured in every 5 River Islands pack is an ideal way to wrap up the California cherry season,” says Pepperl. “Large sizes, great firmness, and high sugars – 5 Rivers Islands are the cherries you want to feature in early June in order to attract excited cherry shoppers. This brand is a great segue to Stemilt’s cherry season in Washington.”