Stony Creek Brewery Releases La Garza Mexicali Lager

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Stony Creek Brewery introduced its newest year-round beer, La Garza Mexicali Lager. This authentic Mexicali Lager will be packaged in 12 ounce cans available in 12 packs throughout all markets where Stony Creek beers are available.

“This beer reflects that familiar Mexicali laid back beach vibe by way of American craft brewing,” says Stony Creek brewmaster, Andy Schwartz. “It’s our riff on the style. Our ‘Mexicali’ lager is crystal clear and imminently crushable for a Baja-worthy outing even in the middle of New England.”

Brewed with flaked maize for a smooth body, the beer also has citrusy late-hop additions for a crisp mouthfeel with subtle lime and melon undertones.

“I love the technical challenge of brewing beers like these,” says Schwartz. “As simple as they are to drink, they’re delicate and hard to get right. Plus we get to make it our own with a unique American hop profile.”