Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Stony Creek Brewery Releases La Garza Mexicali Lager

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Stony Creek Brewery introduced its newest year-round beer, La Garza Mexicali Lager. This authentic Mexicali Lager will be packaged in 12 ounce cans available in 12 packs throughout all markets where Stony Creek beers are available.

“This beer reflects that familiar Mexicali laid back beach vibe by way of American craft brewing,” says Stony Creek brewmaster, Andy Schwartz. “It’s our riff on the style. Our ‘Mexicali’ lager is crystal clear and imminently crushable for a Baja-worthy outing even in the middle of New England.”

Brewed with flaked maize for a smooth body, the beer also has citrusy late-hop additions for a crisp mouthfeel with subtle lime and melon undertones.

“I love the technical challenge of brewing beers like these,” says Schwartz. “As simple as they are to drink, they’re delicate and hard to get right. Plus we get to make it our own with a unique American hop profile.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Fifteen Tops Markets celebrate re-openings under new Tops banner

Meijer Announces New Store Concept in Chicago Market

Pereg Gourmet Debuts Quinoa Pops Cereal

Producer Support of Beef Checkoff Remains High

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags