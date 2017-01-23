Strongbow Adds Orange Blossom to Cider Lineup

By Lindsey Wojcik

Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders has unveiled Strongbow Orange Blossom. The flavor delivers a fresh, spring-like orange blossom aroma with a touch of sweetness and a juicy apple finish. Strongbow Orange Blossom, along with all Strongbow products, contain no artificial flavors or colors.

"We are welcoming spring this year with the newest edition to the Strongbow family of hard ciders, and are excited to share Strongbow Orange Blossom with our fans," says Jessica Robinson, senior director at Strongbow, who was involved in the development of the new flavor. "Strongbow Orange Blossom, a fresh remix of natural flavors, has received consistently high taste test ratings, appeals equally to men, women, cider and non-cider drinkers, and has a higher trial potential than the leading hard soda brand. Consumer research during the new flavor development also revealed that 8 of 10 consumers say Orange Blossom is 'good tasting,' 'easy to drink,' and 'refreshing.' And overall flavor trends are on our side—orange is a top 3 flavor driving growth in flavored spirits."

Over the past year, Strongbow has outperformed the hard cider category by over 20 percent and grew to become the No. 2 hard cider brand in the U.S. 4 Its Gold Apple flavor was recognized as the Best Tasting Hard Cider in the Common Cider category for two years in a row at the World Cider Championships, say company officials.

"Strongbow is known for its 125 years of cider-making heritage and its portfolio of award-winning flavors, and we know our consumers are curious and always looking for new and exciting flavors," says Robinson. "Strongbow Orange Blossom represents our relentless commitment to quality, taste, and product innovation. We recommend serving Orange Blossom over ice to help bring out its distinctive orange blossom aroma, and enjoy its crisp refreshing taste."

Supported by TV advertising, consumer sampling and in-store merchandising, Orange Blossom will be launched in six-packs in March and will simultaneously replace Strongbow Ginger in the 12-bottle Strongbow Variety Pack, alongside Strongbow Gold Apple, Strongbow Honey and Strongbow Cherry Blossom. To drive trial and awareness of the flavor, the same four flavors will be offered in limited edition 4-pack mini cans for a suggested retail price of $1 starting in March. Strongbow Orange Blossom will also be competing at the 2017 World Cider Championships.

All flavors in the new Variety Pack are gluten-free and sold in 11.2-ounce bottles. Strongbow Gold Apple and Strongbow Honey are 5% ABV, while new Strongbow Orange Blossom, Strongbow Cherry Blossom and Strongbow Ginger are 4.5% ABV.