Strongbow Launches Nature Remix Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Just in time for summer, HEINEKEN USA brand, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, has launched a campaign to make green space more accessible to New Yorkers. For the U.S. launch of the brand’s global Nature Remix campaign, which was created to bring nature back into cities, Strongbow has partnered with Swale, New York’s first floating food forest.

Swale was founded by visionary artist, Mary Mattingly, who wanted to take advantage of Manhattan waterways and make fresh, edible perennial plants available to all New Yorkers. Thanks to Strongbow, the formerly barren barge will evolve and continue to flourish in 2017 with a blossoming apple orchard surrounded by garden beds filled with herbs, fruits and vegetables.

On May 3, the Strongbow Apple Orchard aboard Swale celebrated its official debut in New York City at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The event also kicked off Strongbow’s national seed initiative, where 150,000 sustainable seed coasters—containing an estimated 1.5 million basil and sage herb seeds—will be offered to people across the country to encourage and inspire container gardening.

The Strongbow Apple Orchard on Swale is the latest addition to the brand’s 1.75 million cider apple trees grown and cared for in the U.K. With 125 years of cider making history, Strongbow has become a top global cider brand, known for award-winning quality and the natural flavors of its British cider apple varieties.

“Nature is at the core of Strongbow. We care for more than 1 billion bittersweet apples every year, and use other natural flavors, like honey, orange and cherry blossom, in our ciders,” says Jessica Robinson, senior director of marketing, Strongbow and Amstel. “We encourage everyone to find their own natural escape – whether it’s enjoying a respite on a floating food forest circling New York City or sharing a glass of Strongbow mixed with fruit and garnish with friends.”

Strongbow offers an award-winning range of gluten-free hard ciders made from apples and other natural flavors. Produced and imported from the U.K. and Belgium, Strongbow flavors include Gold Apple, Honey, Cherry Blossom and new Orange Blossom, which combines the refreshing taste of apples with the spring-like fruity aroma of orange blossom.