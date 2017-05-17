Summer Citrus Launches 2017 Summer Promotion

By Natalie Taylor

In its second year as a consumer-facing brand, Summer Citrus from South Africa has launched its 2017 promotion, Swing Into Summer, which aims to bring awareness to South African citrus and encourage trial during the brand’s limited availability in the summer months.

Consumers are looking for inspiration and a better understanding of the South African fruit, according to company officials. This includes everything from unique flavor profiles and availability to growing practices and recipes for each variety.

The promotion, launching its first phase in May through June, will offer one grand prize winner a $250 Ray-Ban gift card, and 10 winners will be chosen to receive a summer prize pack consisting of:

One Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

One Vera Bradley Pixie Blooms Grand Traveler

One Striped Soft Comfort Hanging Hammock Chair

One Citrus Zinger 36-ounce Fruit Water Infuser

One 100-percent Cotton Turkish Beach Towel

“Last year, we learned that people wanted to better understand the unique qualities and offerings of South African citrus before purchasing it, so we’ve created a promotion to accommodate those demands,” says Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “We expect that consumers will spend the time to get to know us before product is available in the U.S. in order to make a purchasing decision easier when Summer Citrus from South Africa is available in their local grocery store.”

In July, the brand will continue its promotional efforts by partnering with five top food bloggers who will create unique summer recipes and host their own giveaways to encourage interaction with and trial of Summer Citrus from South Africa during peak season and when the product is most readily available. One grand prize winner from each blog will win a summer prize pack, including an insulated picnic bag, fruit water infuser, Popsicle cookbook and Popsicle molds.