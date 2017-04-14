Sun World Celebrates Earth Day with “Better Farms. Better Flavor.” Brand Promise

By Natalie Taylor

In honor of Earth Day, Sun World International has launched a new brand promise: “Better Farms. Better Flavor.” The brand promise was developed after extensive consumer focus groups, shop-alongs and survey research determining target grape consumers’ purchase influences.

“The ‘Better Farms. Better Flavor.’ promise communicates our ability and desire to deliver what consumers told us they seek most: consistently delicious grapes grown with care for the Earth and the hardworking people that make that flavor experience possible,” says Merrill Dibble, CEO, Sun World. “As an organization, every decision we make will be made to keep this promise to our consumers, customers, partners and our people.”

Sun World will share the brand promise through a series of events throughout the year, including the recent rollout of the newly branded website, new packaging designs, a Family Farm Earth Day Celebration for employees and families, and the formal launch of the Sun World Sustainability Program & Annual Report.

The sustainability program will benchmark and set target goals for sustainability activities, many of which are already being implemented by the company, such as solar-powered vineyards, water reclamation, bee forages and farm worker safety and empowerment programs.

“The ‘Better Farms. Better Flavor.’ promise will be a common thread throughout all of our global brand building efforts,” says Natalie Erlendson, marketing manager, Sun World. “When our customers carry Sun World grapes, they can have confidence that they are delivering to shoppers the best in premium quality grapes, backed by a consumer centric brand position that will create loyalty and repeat sales.”