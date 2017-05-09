SunTropics Releases Dairy Free Coconut Rice Puddings to Retailers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SunTropics has announced ordering availability to retailers for its new dairy- and gluten- free coconut milk based pudding in four flavors: Original, Sea Salt Caramel, Cinnamon and Classic Cocoa. Each small batch of whole coconut milk, Thai rice, and freshly shaved coconut is slowly simmered without the use of preservatives and poured into single-serving cups.

"According to recent studies, we see that healthy snacks, convenience foods, and all things coconut are currently on trend in the food market," says SunTropics co-founder Sharon Lao. "In response, we decided to share one of our long-time family favorites from the islands — and it's just as good in snack-sized cups!"

The individual portions of pure coconut milk based puddings are projected to be a hit among consumers, company officials say. With no refrigeration required, busy consumers can enjoy the snack with a peel of the package at room temperature, chilled, or heated in the microwave, for an experience Lao describes as "fresh from the stove."