Supervalu Expands Private Brand's Free-From Ingredient List

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Supervalu has increased the list of undesirable ingredients that are banned from its private label Wild Harvest line by approximately 40%, the retailer revealed.

“Today’s consumers are more ingredient-conscious than ever. They increasingly want to know what’s in the foods they eat and the products they use,” Bekah Swan, VP of private brands at Supervalu, said in a release. “Our Wild Harvest brand of food and household products gives consumers a wide range of cleaner and greener choices in the grocery store, without having to choose between great taste and effectiveness or affordability.”

The Wild Harvest product development team said it regularly reviews and updates its free-from ingredient lists based on research and insights into what consumers want removed from their products, whether for health reasons, environmental concerns, or personal preferences. The recent review added 40 ingredients to the list of more than 100 many consumers don’t want in their food, including synthetic ingredients, as well as artificial colors and flavors.

With more than 80 new products launched this year, the line offers more than 600 products across the store. More than 65% of the brand’s products are certified organic by the USDA, Supervalu said.