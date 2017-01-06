Edit ModuleShow Tags
Swisher Sweets Introduces Mango Cigarillos

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Swisher Sweets introduced an addition to its classic cigarillo line. Swisher Sweets Mango cigarillos deliver a tangy, smooth and sweet taste, company officials say. 

Swisher Sweets Mango comes in a resealable 2-count pouch with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee that is available for shipment to stores nationwide. It is offered in “2 for 99¢," “Save on 2" and “2 for $1.49” options.

As reported by MSAi, the mango blend has increased 29 percent in the large cigar category, officials say. 

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Swisher International has manufactured quality tobacco products since 1861. The company ships over two billion cigars a year to more than 70 countries.

