TEAS’ TEA Rebrands as 100 Percent Organic

By Rebekah Marcarelli

TEAS’ TEA will showcase a new brand look and announce its commitment to use only 100 percent USDA Certified Organic ingredients in its tea varieties at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, CA at booth #1562. The new brand name, TEAS’ TEA Organic, currently extends across all 16.9 fl. oz. Organic Unsweetened, Organic Slightly Sweet and Organic Caffeine Free options, and will begin shipping to retailers nationwide this month. The brand’s 2-liter bottles will also be rebranded as 100 percent organic later this year.

Inspired by the tradition of ancient tea making to preserve the powerful antioxidants and natural flavors of whole-leaf green, black and white teas, the new packaging for TEAS’ TEA Organic was created to improve communication on shelf about the products’ organic attributes and delicate flavor variety to help consumers better navigate across the TEAS’ TEA Organic range, company officials say. The new logo has also undergone a transformation, bringing “organic” within the bold and assertive design – which draws inspiration from traditional Japanese stamps. Each bottle bolsters TEAS’ TEA Organic’s mindful approach to the pursuit of pure tea perfection, with a commitment to using tea brewing methods that preserve the integrity of the tea leaf with a clean taste, delivering the benefits of sustainably-sourced and USDA Certified Organic tea leaves.

“Our sleek new design aligns with our promise to use solely USDA Certified Organic ingredients to create the tea of all teas,” says Rona Tison, senior vice president of corporate relations for ITO EN (North America). “Highlighting the simple, earthy teas and botanicals on the outside, the renewed panel more clearly communicates to consumers the integrity of our ingredients for an enlightening tea experience. We feel that we’ve really hit the nail on the head with this new look, which better conveys the ethos of our brand yet maintains the original aesthetic and signature stripes just enough so our dedicated fans will still recognize our bottles on shelf.”

TEAS’ TEA Organic’s refreshed packaging strives for clarity with its clear-cut artwork that emphasizes the simple ingredients and minimal processing the brand harbors for its teas. All products from the brand are made without citric acid, so each sip ends with a clean finish on the palate. Details include:

Organic Unsweetened - brewed with fresh tea leaves with no added sweeteners and bottled to lock in the natural essence of fragrant botanicals like jasmine, lemongrass and more. Available in eight delicious flavors, including Pure Green, Black, Lemongrass, Jasmine, Green & White, Oolong, Mint, and Rose, all with zero calories per bottle.

Organic Slightly Sweet - zesty, fruity and straight from Mother Nature herself, TEAS’ TEA Organic Slightly Sweet Teas contain antioxidants coupled with soothing aromas. A healthier, more stately “sweet tea” fashioned with organic cane sugar and available in six flavors, including Mango Yuzu, Fuji Apple, Hibiscus Green Tea and Pomegranate Blueberry Green Tea, Peach Ginger and Lemon Mint with only 80 calories per bottle.

Organic Caffeine Free - naturally caffeine free, TEAS’ TEA Organic Herbal Chamomile Tea is infused with peppermint and lemongrass in a base of chamomile to instill calmness and relaxation.

TEAS’ TEA Organic is available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, The Fresh Market and more, as well as at ITO EN brand retail stores and online at Amazon.com. For more information on TEAS’ TEA Organic and its products, please visit www.TeasTea.com.