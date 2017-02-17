TEDDY Soft Bakes Inspires Playful Discovery at Snack Time

By Natalie Taylor

Mondelēz International has added a new treat to its TEDDY brand portfolio, TEDDY Soft Bakes—a fluffy, soft-baked filled snack created in the shape of a bear, rooted in the idea that food can help inspire moments of playful discovery and snack time can provide an opportunity for parents to connect and share with their kids.

The new snack is individually portioned and made with quality ingredients such as milk, eggs, flour and chocolate. TEDDY Soft Bakes contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors, and is available in two flavors: Chocolate Filling and Vanilla-flavored Filling.

“We know parenting is a balance – moms and dads care greatly about the kinds of snacks they give their kids and, at the same time, it is important to provide options that they know their children will enjoy at snack time,” says Elise Burditt, ‎senior brand manager, Kids Wholesome Portfolio at Mondelēz International. “TEDDY Soft Bakes offers parents the ability to give their children a treat they’ll not only love, but makes snack time a moment that can help open the door to discovery-filled experiences.”

To help launch the new product, TEDDY is working with TED, the idea-based non-profit organization and advocate for curiosity. The two brands hosted a TED Salon session on February 15th with two TED Speakers, exploring and reinforcing the ties between snacking and childhood playtime. At the event, panelist Dr. Stuart Brown shared how his studies have shown that children who are encouraged to play have a better sense of community, stronger sense of belonging and are better at processing new ideas.

“Play is not just a joyful and energizing experience, it has a deep effect on human development and intelligence,” says TED Speaker Dr. Stuart Brown, play researcher, psychiatrist and founder of the National Institute for Play. “In fact, the active presence of play is a key trait I’ve found to be prevalent in highly successful people. True play comes from intrinsic motivation, which can be released by good nourishment and a safe, enriched environment.”