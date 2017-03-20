TWIX Asks Fans to deSide with New Packaging

By Natalie Taylor

Left TWIX and Right TWIX now each have their own unique package, meaning fans can have two of their favorite cookie caramel chocolate bars in every TWIX pack. For those without a favorite, TWIX has asked them to deSide: Left TWIX or Right TWIX?

“TWIX is out to celebrate things in the real world that are the same, but different – just like Left TWIX and Right TWIX®," says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, TWIX brand director, Mars Chocolate North America. “We know many fans have a preference when it comes to Left or Right TWIX and we're excited to now offer a pack for each side.”

To help introduce the new Left TWIX and Right TWIX packs, the brand debuted the #LeftTWIX Vinyl Shop and #RightTWIX Record Store at SXSW Music Festival. TWIX will continue to appear at music festivals over the next several months, including Lollapalooza, Music Midtown and iHeartRadio Music Festival, asking fans to deSide: #LeftTWIX or #RightTWIX.

The brand will roll out a new 15-second television advertising spot, "Undertaker/Mortician," and 30-second online videos, created by BBDO New York. Additionally, the campaign will include new Hispanic spots—15-second television advertising spots as well as 15- and 30-second online videos, each with unique storylines.