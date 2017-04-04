Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto Introduces Four New Flavors For 2017

By Natalie Taylor

Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto has unveiled four new flavor varieties for 2017. Real milk and fine, pure cane sugar are blended with ingredients sourced from around the globe. Talenti also relies on artisanal cooking methods designed to create robust flavor profiles. The final product goes into the signature Talenti jar, which is a clear, recyclable, resealable and BPA-free container.

The new flavors include:

Cinnamon Peach Biscuit Gelato features cinnamon sugar gelato blended with a peach butter swirl and crunchy biscuit pieces. Real cinnamon sticks are steeped in milk and cream to help create this flavor.

Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto is a smooth peanut butter sorbetto featuring decadent fudge swirls. This new flavor includes 30 percent real peanut butter and is made without milk.

Vanilla Chai Gelato brews chai spices and black tea leaves into creamy vanilla gelato. Talenti tried more than 25 variations of chai before landing on this unique combination.

Vanilla Blueberry Crumble Gelato features the Talenti classic vanilla with thick blueberry sauce made from real blueberries and crunchy brown sugar oat clusters blended into creamy gelato. The blueberries in this flavor are sustainably sourced in the U.S.

"With every new innovation, our unique process and world-class ingredients are of the utmost importance," says Josh Hochschuler, founder of Talenti. "These qualities make Talenti truly stand out amongst a sea of choices in the frozen aisle. From brewing the chai spices with black tea leaves for our Vanilla Chai Gelato, to sustainably sourcing our blueberries in the Vanilla Blueberry Crumble Gelato, we are excited for consumers to experience these fabulous new flavors."

The four new flavors are available in grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 per pint. With these new additions, consumers now have 40 total gelato and sorbetto flavors to select from in the Talenti flavor portfolio.