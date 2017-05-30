Tastykake Launches Partnership with Transformers: The Last Knight

This summer, Autobots, Decepticons, and Tastykake are uniting in a partnership with Paramount Picture's Transformers: The Last Knight, directed by Michael Bay, in theaters June 21. Consumers can pick up any of the six limited edition Tastykake packages, and also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes online.

To celebrate the movie, Tastykake has revamped the packaging of limited editions of the snack brand's line of Minis, classic Butterscotch Krimpets, and Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes – all honoring individual characters and their unique sense of style. Fans can collect all of the limited edition packaging Minis, Butterscotch Krimpets, and Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes everywhere Tastykake is sold. Fans can also find the new Tastykake packaging on Transformers: The Last Knight displays in major retailers.

Between May 22 and July 10, fans can take the quiz online at www.tastykaketransformersmovie.com to learn if they are an Autobot or Decepticon and for the chance to win Transformers-themed prizes, Tastykake snacks and more. One grand prize winner will receive a movie-inspired prize pack, including a laptop computer, tablet, Bluetooth speakers, gaming console, four tickets to see the film, two Transformers voice changer helmets and a Decepticon or Autobot toy from Hasbro's 2017 product line, assorted gift cards and free Tastykake treats. Seventy weekly winners will receive other prizes, including Tastykake snack cakes, movie tickets and Transformers branded items.

"Bringing together the iconic deliciousness of Tastykake and the entertaining excitement of the Transformers movie franchise is an exciting prospect for both brands," says Brent Bradshaw, Flowers Foods' vice president of cake marketing. "Aligning with the theatrical release of Transformers: The Last Knight is a perfect match to Tastykake's fun positioning and is sure to be a fan favorite."

Tastykake will take to social media to engage fans and spread the word about the Transformers: The Last Knight partnership. By following Tastykake on Twitter (@Tastykake), Facebook (Tastykake) and Instagram (@Tastykake), consumers can interact with content relating to the partnership.