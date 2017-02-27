Tecate Introduces 'Fight Night Every Night' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

May 6 is the evening when boxers Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. will fight. Beginning March 1, 2017 and leading up to the fight, TECATE is giving consumers the chance to win a lineup of prizes and a chance to score tickets to the big night.

The “Fight Night Every Night” integrated promotion will be driven by social media posts from TECATE, Golden Boy Promotions, Canelo and the “Chicas Tecate” who will share exclusive content to enhance awareness, drive excitement to amplify word of mouth, and drive consumers to the entry hub.

The proprietary “Bold Punch” app will give fans insider access to behind the scene news and information. The promotion will focus on videos to drive awareness, expand reach, and maximize impact. At retail, eye-catching POS will secure in-store feature and display activity and drive awareness and participation in the sweepstakes through the tecatebeerusa.com site. Adding muscle to the mix, TECATE is partnering with Barcel snacks, Big Red sodas and Pernod Ricard USA spirits to drive traffic, cross merchandising, and sales in store for the at home sport viewing occasion. In addition, sampling events supported by brand ambassadors will be hosted at local bars, liquor stores, and grocery stores to drive awareness of the promotion.

“With the meteoric growth of Mexican imports, and with boxing one of the most popular sports in Mexico, TECATE and boxing go hand in hand,” says Juan Carlos Montes, commercial marketing manager for TECATE. “We are thrilled to be giving TECATE drinkers and boxing fans the opportunity to engage their passion for the sport in the nights –every night-- leading up to the highly-anticipated event,” continues Montes. “Fight Night Every Night sustains consumer participation by keeping the title bout top of mind with great prizes and, through the Bold Punch app, providing our users the experience of feeling every Canelo punch with vibration on their phone. In addition, the app provides the latest fight info, exclusive videos, fighter bios and stats, and tips on how to watch the May 6 th showdown.”