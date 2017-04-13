Tessemae's Enters The Organic Produce Category With a New Look

By Natalie Taylor

Tessemae's Fresh Food Co., salad dressing and condiment provider, has entered into the organic produce category with a new brand refresh. Tessemae's will continue to rely on its use of clean and organic ingredients. Its product portfolio will be expanding this year to include a new line of creamy salad dressings, a line of organic condiments, salad toppers, single serve and family style salad kits, veggie trays, and dips.

"People are tired of eating science projects,” says Greg Vetter, CEO, Tessemae’s. “They want clean, fresh, meal solutions. Tessemae's is here to enable that clean eating for everyone, everywhere.”

The new brand look is clean and flavor forward. The hand-dipped wax has been replaced with an easy-to-open color coordinated shrink seal, and the condiment line features playful imagery. The new packaging can be found on shelves now. The company will be re-launching their website in April with a new look and improved user experience.

In January, Tessemae's launched single serve salad kits – exclusive to Kroger and Kroger banner stores, but will now be expanding to other retailers in the near future. The salad kits feature organic grilled chicken, salad greens, Tessemae's dressing and a salad topper. The salad kit is available in four flavor varieties: Spinach Bacon Ranch, Power Kale Caesar, Sweet Kale Crunch and Sesame Ginger Greens.

"The most important thing to us is how a product tastes, and how it makes us feel,” says Kristen Dittami, executive vice president of research and development. “It all connects back to our mission of simplifying food to amplify life. That's what drives our innovation.”