That's it. Launches Veggie Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

That's it. introduced its newest brand extension, That's it. Veggie. The company's new product line puts vegetables front and center, delivering all-natural, plant-based protein and fiber in an on-the-go bar format. That's it. Veggie is the third brand extension for the company, following the success of its fruit-based products, That's it. Fruit Bar , That's it. Zesty and That's it. Dark Chocolate Bites.

The hallmark of That's it. is the company's commitment to transparency in package labeling and its insistence on using the shortest possible ingredient lists for its products. With the company's expansion into vegetables, it will gain broader access to a vast consumer audience hungry for healthy, plant-based products with pure, simple, and comprehensible ingredient lists, company officials say.

"With That's it. Veggie, our goal is to make vegetables available to busy consumers in the most convenient way possible," says That's it. founder Dr. Lior Lewensztain. "Following the large-scale market receptivity to our fruit-based products, bringing the focus to vegetables was the most logical next step for our company."

That's it. Veggie bars come in four varieties: Black Bean + Carrot, Black Bean + Corn, Black Bean + Kale and Black Bean + Pea. They are free from soy, dairy, wheat, peanuts, and eggs. That's it. Veggie® bars are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, kosher and have only 5 ingredients.