The 78 Brand Co. Introduces All-Natural Mustards

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The 78 Brand Co. is celebrating its fourth year of business with the launch of two new products.

Famous for its all natural tomato ketchup, which contains 78 percent tomatoes, the company has now entered the all-natural mustard market. In addition to its 78 Red Ketchup and 78 Red Spicy Ketchup the company now offers 78 Yellow Mustard and 78 Yellow Spicy Mustard. All of the rapidly growing company's products are non GMO and gluten free and unlike many brands they don't contain high fructose corn syrup.

Co-founder Patrick Pilewski says "We are proud to make products that not only taste great but are better for you. They're healthier ketchups and mustards. And they are affordable."

Added co-founder Bernard Utrata, "Our unique taste separates us from the herd and shakes up a market that's stayed the same for the past one hundred years. We are reinventing how condiments should be viewed."

The 78 Brand Co. not only insists on using only natural ingredients but also clean production practices. Mostly available in major retailers in the Midwest its products have a presence in more than 20 states.

Stores that already carry 78 Brand products include HyVee, Kroger / Roundy's, Jewel Osco, Dierbergs Markets, Pick 'N' Save, Remke Markets, Pete's Market , Mariano's. and many other independent retailers in the Midwest region.