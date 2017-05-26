The Beyond Burger Expands Into Safeway Stores

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Beyond Meat will expand U.S. distribution of its Beyond Burger into the meat section of Safeway grocery stores. The burger’s expansion into Safeway marks a substantial push by Beyond Meat into the mainstream marketplace, Beyond Meat officials say. The Beyond Burger, which has seen sell-out demand since its launch last May, will hit Safeway shelves in the chain’s Northern California division beginning Memorial Day weekend.

“At Beyond Meat, we are in the business of enabling consumers to eat what they love—in this case, delicious satiating burgers—while enjoying the health, sustainability, and animal welfare benefits of plant-based protein,” says Beyond Meat’s CEO Ethan Brown. “Early research indicates that 70% of Beyond Burger consumers are meat-eaters seeking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet.”

The Beyond Burger will be available in Safeway grocery stores throughout Northern California, Northern Nevada and Hawaii. As part of the Safeway launch, The Beyond Burger will be featured within a new Summer Grilling destination set promoting the kickoff of grilling season.