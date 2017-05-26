Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Beyond Burger Expands Into Safeway Stores

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Beyond Meat will expand U.S. distribution of its Beyond Burger into the meat section of Safeway grocery stores. The burger’s expansion into Safeway marks a substantial push by Beyond Meat into the mainstream marketplace, Beyond Meat officials say. The Beyond Burger, which has seen sell-out demand since its launch last May, will hit Safeway shelves in the chain’s Northern California division beginning Memorial Day weekend.

“At Beyond Meat, we are in the business of enabling consumers to eat what they love—in this case, delicious satiating burgers—while enjoying the health, sustainability, and animal welfare benefits of plant-based protein,” says Beyond Meat’s CEO Ethan Brown. “Early research indicates that 70% of Beyond Burger consumers are meat-eaters seeking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet.”

The Beyond Burger will be available in Safeway grocery stores throughout Northern California, Northern Nevada and Hawaii. As part of the Safeway launch, The Beyond Burger will be featured within a new Summer Grilling destination set promoting the kickoff of grilling season.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

NCA Projects Valentine's Day Candy Sales Will Be $1.1 Billion This Year

Supervalu Foundation Recognizes Knowlan’s Super Markets for Dedication to Minnesota Food Producers

40 Percent of Pet Owners Purchase Pet Products From Online Retailers

PMA: Catch the new Avocados From Mexico TV Spots at PMA

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags