The Companion Group and McCormick Grill Mates Launch Line of Grilling Accessories

By GHQ Staff

The Companion Group is partnering with McCormick Grill Mates to release a line of grilling accessories that put flavor first – from burger presses to marinade injectors.

“This is a great opportunity to pair our expertise in grilling accessories with the recognition and loyalty that customers have for McCormick Grill Mates,” says The Companion Group’s CEO Chuck Adams. “We could not be more thrilled.”

The new accessories available to retailers through major sales channels for the Summer 2018 grilling season include:

Marinade Injector - Makes it easy to plunge basting liquids into meat

3-in-1 Burger Press - Creates burgers, sliders, or stuffed burgers with one tool

Marinade Turbocharger - Stainless steel needles tenderize meat while imparting flavor

Safe Scrape Non-Bristle Grill Cleaning Tool - Removes debris from grill grates, while the heat and pressure from cleaning slowly shapes the paddle to fit the grill perfectly

“Partnering with Companion Group, a leader in grilling accessories, was a natural fit for Grill Mates,” says Jeff Knabe, Grill Mates' marketing manager. “These creatively-designed tools – from the marinade turbo-charger to a 3-in-1 burger press – will help consumers up their game at the grill.”