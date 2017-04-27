The Hershey Co. Releases Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by “Flavors of America”

By Natalie Taylor

The Hershey Co. has launched its new line-up of limited-edition products with flavors inspired by the unique tastes of iconic U.S. summer destinations. The new “Flavors of America” collection is an assortment of six classic products from iconic brands, including Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Twizzlers and PayDay—all with summer-inspired flavors.

Kit Kat Strawberry Flavored Candy is made with crispy wafers and strawberry crème, inspired by the annual California Strawberry Festival. For a more tropical taste, Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies draw inspiration from the beaches of Hawaii.

PayDay BBQ Flavored Bars are inspired by summertime barbeques. These new bars combine the tang of bold BBQ-seasoned peanuts surrounding a chewy caramel center for a Texas-inspired flavor. Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups offer a mixture of sweet and salty peanut butter notes complete with a hint of floral, amber and molasses, providing a sweet taste of Georgia.

Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists or Twizzlers Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists are reminiscent of the sunshine state with the sweet and tart taste of key lime pie and classic Florida oranges with a filling of smooth cream.

Last but not least, the classic Hershey’s bar takes a page of inspiration from summers in New York with Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bars. This new treat captures the taste of creamy New York cherry cheesecake.

The Hershey Co.’s "Flavors of America" collection is now available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.