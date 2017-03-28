Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Hershey Company Introduces Spring Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

The Hershey Company introduced its line-up of new products and classic treats for the Easter season.This year, Hershey will offer new innovations and spring-inspired packaging.

Hershey’s Kisses Carrot Cake Candies and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Egg will be a part of the spring lineup. This season, Hershey is launching a variety of new egg-shaped products; the continued success of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs led to the debut of five new Reese’s egg products, company officials say. The products include: Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs King Size; Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Eggs, available as an individual egg and 5-pack; Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs; and Reese’s Gold Eggs. The company will also offer new Cadbury Mini Crème Egg Assortment and Cadbury Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs.

For Easter basket inspiration, Hershey is offering seasonal products such as Hershey-Ets Pastel Cane, Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans Cane and Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny. The new Kisses Deluxe Easter Bunny Gift Box and Kisses Deluxe Candies displayed in a bunny-shaped box can be given as Easter gifts, officials say. 

The Hershey Company’s Easter products are now available at retailers nationwide while supplies last. The Cadbury Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs and Reese’s Gold Eggs are available at Target, and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Egg 5-Pack, Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Egg, and Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs are available at Walmart.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Cargill’s Shady Brook Farms Earns Certified Responsible Antibiotic Use Designation

Sartori Cheese Releases Limited Edition BellaVitano for the 2013 Holiday Season

FDA Ends Maryland Seafood Processor’s Pattern of Sanitary Violations

Carl Buddig Awards $50,000 Grand Prize in Dream Big Giveaway

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags