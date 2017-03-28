The Hershey Company Introduces Spring Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Hershey Company introduced its line-up of new products and classic treats for the Easter season.This year, Hershey will offer new innovations and spring-inspired packaging.

Hershey’s Kisses Carrot Cake Candies and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Egg will be a part of the spring lineup. This season, Hershey is launching a variety of new egg-shaped products; the continued success of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs led to the debut of five new Reese’s egg products, company officials say. The products include: Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs King Size; Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Eggs, available as an individual egg and 5-pack; Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs; and Reese’s Gold Eggs. The company will also offer new Cadbury Mini Crème Egg Assortment and Cadbury Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs.

For Easter basket inspiration, Hershey is offering seasonal products such as Hershey-Ets Pastel Cane, Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans Cane and Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny. The new Kisses Deluxe Easter Bunny Gift Box and Kisses Deluxe Candies displayed in a bunny-shaped box can be given as Easter gifts, officials say.

The Hershey Company’s Easter products are now available at retailers nationwide while supplies last. The Cadbury Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs and Reese’s Gold Eggs are available at Target, and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Egg 5-Pack, Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Egg, and Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs are available at Walmart.