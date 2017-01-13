The Hershey Company Introduces Valentine’s Day Lineup
By Rebekah Marcarelli
Published:
The Hershey Company introduced its Valentine's Day lineup ,which includes a variety of new holiday-themed products.
The Hershey Company’s Valentine’s Day products are now available at retailers nationwide. The Hershey’s Kisses White Cookie Cupcake candies are available exclusively at Target, and the Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Conversation Candies Heart Boxes are available exclusively at Walmart, both available while supplies last.
The lineup includes:
- Hershey’s Kisses White Cookie Cupcake - available in 11-ounce bags (SRP $4.39).
- Kit Kat Miniatures Red Velvet Flavor – These Kit Kat Miniatures are made with the rich taste of red velvet, each individually wrapped. Available in 10-ounce bags (SRP $4.39).
- Hershey’s Kisses Brand Milk Chocolate Conversation Candies – Available in 11-ounce bags (SRP $4.39).
- Reese’s White Crème Covered Peanut Butter Hearts – These treats are individually wrapped, making them perfect for candy dishes or gifting. Available in a 10-ounce bag (SRP $4.39).
- Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Conversation Candies RECORDABLE Heart Box – Available in a 10-ounce box (SRP $11.99).
- Reese’s White Crème Peanut Butter 5-ounce Heart –Available in a 5-ounce box (SRP $5.49).
- Kisses Deluxe 18-piece Hazelnut Filled Chocolates Heart Box – Hazelnut-filled Chocolates wrapped in a heart-shaped box. Available in a 5.5-ounce box (SRP $8.99).
- Reese’s 1lb. Peanut Butter Hearts – . Item contains two 8-ounce hearts (SRP $10.99).
- Cadbury Royal Dark Solid Dark Chocolate - Available in 5.1-ounce bag (SRP $3.99).
- Reese’s Royal Dark Chocolate with Caramel & Sea Salt – Available in 5.1-ounce bag (SRP $3.99).
- Royal Dark Chocolate with Caramel & Sea Salt Heart Box – Available in a 3.85-ounce box (SRP $4.99).