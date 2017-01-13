The Hershey Company Introduces Valentine’s Day Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Hershey Company introduced its Valentine's Day lineup ,which includes a variety of new holiday-themed products.

The Hershey Company’s Valentine’s Day products are now available at retailers nationwide. The Hershey’s Kisses White Cookie Cupcake candies are available exclusively at Target, and the Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Conversation Candies Heart Boxes are available exclusively at Walmart, both available while supplies last.

The lineup includes: